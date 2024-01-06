The Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) after winning four road games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Trojans allow to opponents.

Appalachian State is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 16th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 24th.

The Mountaineers average 8.6 more points per game (79.5) than the Trojans allow (70.9).

Appalachian State is 8-2 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison

On offense, Appalachian State averages 80.7 points per game at home, compared to 83.3 points per game in away games.

The Mountaineers cede 53.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 84.3 away from home.

When playing at home, Appalachian State is making one more treys per game (8) than in away games (7). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule