How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) after winning four road games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- James Madison vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia State vs South Alabama (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Trojans allow to opponents.
- Appalachian State is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 16th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 24th.
- The Mountaineers average 8.6 more points per game (79.5) than the Trojans allow (70.9).
- Appalachian State is 8-2 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, Appalachian State averages 80.7 points per game at home, compared to 83.3 points per game in away games.
- The Mountaineers cede 53.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 84.3 away from home.
- When playing at home, Appalachian State is making one more treys per game (8) than in away games (7). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 76-63
|Tarlton Complex
|12/30/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 67-55
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ South Alabama
|W 91-84
|Mitchell Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|1/13/2024
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.