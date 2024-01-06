The Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) after winning four road games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • Appalachian State is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 16th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 24th.
  • The Mountaineers average 8.6 more points per game (79.5) than the Trojans allow (70.9).
  • Appalachian State is 8-2 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison

  • On offense, Appalachian State averages 80.7 points per game at home, compared to 83.3 points per game in away games.
  • The Mountaineers cede 53.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 84.3 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Appalachian State is making one more treys per game (8) than in away games (7). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 UNC Asheville L 76-63 Tarlton Complex
12/30/2023 UL Monroe W 67-55 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/4/2024 @ South Alabama W 91-84 Mitchell Center
1/6/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
1/11/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/13/2024 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center

