Andrey Rublev vs. Juncheng Shang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN
In the semifinals of the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN on Saturday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 5) meets Juncheng Shang (No. 183).
Rublev is getting -650 odds to grab a spot in the final with a win over Shang (+425).
Andrey Rublev vs. Juncheng Shang Match Information
- Tournament: The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, January 6
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Andrey Rublev vs. Juncheng Shang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Andrey Rublev
|Juncheng Shang
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+425
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|19.0%
|61.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.5
Andrey Rublev vs. Juncheng Shang Trends and Insights
- Rublev advanced past Arthur Fils 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Shang came out on top 6-4, 6-4 against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Rublev has played 80 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).
- Rublev has played 46 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 30 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Shang is averaging 26.0 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.4% of those games.
- Shang has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.0 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.
- This is the first time that Rublev and Shang have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
