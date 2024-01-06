Will Andrei Svechnikov find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Svechnikov stats and insights

In six of 24 games this season, Svechnikov has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Svechnikov has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.

Svechnikov averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Capitals 3 1 2 19:12 Away W 6-2 1/2/2024 Rangers 2 2 0 16:04 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:48 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 3 3 0 16:07 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:33 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.