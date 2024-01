A-10 teams will be in action in seven games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Richmond Spiders playing the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Dayton Flyers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Louis Billikens at UMass Minutewomen 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Louis Billikens at UMass Minutewomen 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 NESN Plus Saint Louis Billikens at UMass Minutewomen 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 Fubo Sports US Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Rhode Island Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Fordham Rams at La Salle Explorers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

