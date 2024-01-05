Wilson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Wilson County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smithfield- Selma High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Johnston High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coastal Christian High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
