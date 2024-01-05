North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Wheatmore High School vs. Eastern Randolph High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A action on Friday, January 5, Eastern Randolph High School will host Wheatmore High School at 7:30 PM ET.
Wheatmore vs. E. Randolph Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Randolph County Games Today
Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Charter School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Randleman, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
