In Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A action on Friday, January 5, Eastern Randolph High School will host Wheatmore High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Wheatmore vs. E. Randolph Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Ramseur, NC

Ramseur, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games Today

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatham Charter School at Providence Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Climax, NC

Climax, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School