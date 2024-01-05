North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the West Davidson High School vs. Lexington Senior High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In Central Carolina 1A/2A action on Friday, January 5, Lexington Senior High School will host West Davidson High School at 7:30 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
West Davidson vs. LSHS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Davidson County Games Today
East Montgomery High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ledford Senior High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Denton, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.