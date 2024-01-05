The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • UConn is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 115th.
  • The 83.1 points per game the Huskies average are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).
  • UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 81st.
  • The Bulldogs' 82.2 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Butler is 8-1 when giving up fewer than 83.1 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
  • The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).
  • In terms of three-pointers, UConn performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Butler scored 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (61.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Butler sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence L 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's L 86-70 Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/13/2024 Seton Hall - Hinkle Fieldhouse

