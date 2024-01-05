South Davidson High School will host Thomasville High School in Central Carolina 1A/2A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Thomasville vs. South Davidson Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Denton, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Davidson County Games Today

East Montgomery High School at North Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Lexington, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledford Senior High School at Central Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Lexington, NC
  • Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Thomasville, NC
  • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Lexington, NC
  • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

