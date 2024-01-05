North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the SouthWest Edgecombe High School vs. North Pitt High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
North Pitt High School will host SouthWest Edgecombe High School in Eastern Plains 2A action on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET.
SW Edgecombe vs. North Pitt Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Pitt County Games Today
The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bertie High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Edgecombe County Games Today
Perquimans High School at North East Carolina Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarboro High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamston, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
