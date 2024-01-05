Surry County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Surry County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millennium Charter Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilkes Central High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wilkes High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Elkin, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
