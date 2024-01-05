Stokes County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Stokes County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Stokes High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stokes High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
