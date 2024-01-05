There is a game between Central Tar Heel 1A teams in Holly Springs, NC on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:30 PM ET), with Clover Garden School hosting Southern Wake Academy.

Southern Wake vs. Clover Garden Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Holly Springs, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Alamance County Games Today

Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Graham, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at River Mill Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Graham, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Hillsborough, NC
  • Conference: Central 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Graham High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Graham, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wake County Games Today

Cary High School at Green Level High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Cary, NC
  • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School at Apex High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Apex, NC
  • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Green Hope High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Cary, NC
  • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Broughton High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr at Friendship Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Raleigh Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Garner, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Chapel Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Chapel Hill, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at Middle Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Apex, NC
  • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Raleigh Charter High School at Woods Charter School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Chapel Hill, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Sanderson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Smithfield, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Princeton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Princeton, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Wendell, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Clayton, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Rolesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Rolesville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at South Garner High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Garner, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

