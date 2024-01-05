South Point High School is away from home versus York Comprehensive High School at 7:45 PM ET on Friday, January 5.

South Point vs. YCHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: York, SC

York, SC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other York County Games Today

TBD at Westminster Catawba Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaffney High School at Clover High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Clover, SC

Clover, SC Conference: 5A - Region 3

5A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Gaston County Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School