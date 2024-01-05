North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Seventy- First High School vs. Gray's Creek High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In United 8 3A/4A action on Friday, January 5, Gray's Creek High School will host Seventy- First High School at 7:30 PM ET.
Seventy- First vs. Gray's Creek Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cumberland County Games Today
South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
