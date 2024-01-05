In United 8 3A/4A action on Friday, January 5, Gray's Creek High School will host Seventy- First High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Seventy- First vs. Gray's Creek Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Hope Mills, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cumberland County Games Today

South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Fayetteville, NC
  • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Fayetteville, NC
  • Conference: All American 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Spring Lake, NC
  • Conference: All American 3A/4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

