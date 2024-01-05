Smithfield- Selma High School plays at Hunt High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Quad County 3A action.

S'field- Selma vs. Hunt Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Wilson, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wilson County Games Today

South Johnston High School at Fike High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Wilson, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coastal Christian High School at Greenfield School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Wilson, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnston County Games Today

Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Garner, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Smithfield, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Goldsboro, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Dudley, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Princeton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Princeton, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Clayton, NC
  • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

