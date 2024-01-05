North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Smithfield- Selma High School vs. Hunt High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Smithfield- Selma High School plays at Hunt High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Quad County 3A action.
S'field- Selma vs. Hunt Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wilson County Games Today
South Johnston High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coastal Christian High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Johnston County Games Today
Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
