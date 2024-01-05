Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Rockingham County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Stokes High School at John Motley Morehead High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Eden, NC

Eden, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School