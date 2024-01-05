North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Roanoke Rapids High School vs. Northern Nash High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
There is a clash between The Big East 2A/3A teams in Rocky Mount, NC on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), with Northern Nash High School hosting Roanoke Rapids High School.
Roanoke Rapids vs. Northern Nash Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Nash County Games Today
Nash Central High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Halifax County Games Today
Southeast Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
