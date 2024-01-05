Randolph County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Randolph County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Charter School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Randleman, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
