Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Randolph County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatham Charter School at Providence Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Climax, NC

Climax, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Randleman, NC

Randleman, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School