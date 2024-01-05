The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Pitt County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bethel, NC

Bethel, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmville Central High School at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Washington, NC

Washington, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bertie High School at Gates County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gatesville, NC

Gatesville, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School