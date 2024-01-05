Pitt County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Pitt County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bertie High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
