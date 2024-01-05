There is a clash between Four Rivers 1A teams in Tarboro, NC on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), with North East Carolina Preparatory School hosting Perquimans High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perquimans vs. NE Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Edgecombe County Games Today

Tarboro High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Williamston, NC

Williamston, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School