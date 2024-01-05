Perquimans County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Perquimans County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Perquimans County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perquimans High School at North East Carolina Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
