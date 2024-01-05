Pasquotank County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Pasquotank County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasquotank County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pungo Christian Academy at The Albemarle School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Elizabeth City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeastern High School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pasquotank County High School at Hertford County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
