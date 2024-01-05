North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the North Johnston High School vs. Rosewood High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, North Johnston High School plays on the road against Rosewood High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
North Johnston vs. Rosewood Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wayne County Games Today
Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Johnston County Games Today
Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Johnston High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.