If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Nash County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roanoke Rapids High School at Northern Nash High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Nash Central High School at Rocky Mount High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian School