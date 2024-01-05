The Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges included, hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bridges put up 27 points and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 111-104 win versus the Kings.

Below, we look at Bridges' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.0 20.1 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.3 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.5 PRA -- 30.1 30.9 PR -- 27.1 27.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Bulls

Bridges is responsible for attempting 12.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.7 per game.

He's put up 6.2 threes per game, or 13.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' Hornets average 101.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.1 points per contest, the Bulls are the ninth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Bulls allow 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

The Bulls are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 27.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are 25th in the league, giving up 14.1 makes per game.

Miles Bridges vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 40 16 8 2 2 0 3

