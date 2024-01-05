On Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET, Gaston Day School will host Metrolina Christian Academy in a game between NCISAA teams.

MCA vs. Gaston Day Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gaston County Games Today

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: York, SC

York, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Union County Games Today

Union Academy Charter School at North Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: New London, NC

New London, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Anson Senior High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tabernacle Christian School