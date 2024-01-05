Martin County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Martin County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarboro High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamston, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
