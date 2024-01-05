Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.4
- The Grizzlies (13-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% less often than the Lakers (15-20-0) this season.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (46.7%).
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 38.2% of the time this season (13 out of 34). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (18 out of 35).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 14-8, a better mark than the Grizzlies have recorded (5-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Lakers are posting 113.7 points per game (19th-ranked in league). They are ceding 114.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (16th-ranked).
- This season, Los Angeles is averaging 43.7 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).
- The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 27.4 assists per game.
- So far this season, Los Angeles is committing 13.6 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).
- While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in three-pointers per game with 10.7 (third-worst), they rank 24th in the league with a 35.1% three-point percentage.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the NBA (106.9 points per game). On defense, they are 13th (113.4 points allowed per game).
- In 2023-24, Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds (42 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).
- The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists (24 per game) in 2023-24.
- In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (14.6 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.
