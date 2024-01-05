Johnston County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Johnston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Johnston High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
