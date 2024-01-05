In Johnston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Johnston High School at Fike High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Princeton, NC

Princeton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School