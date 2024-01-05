John Paul II Catholic High School is away from home versus Wayne Country Day School at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5.

John Paul Cath. vs. Wayne Country Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Goldsboro, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wayne County Games Today

Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Goldsboro, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Goldsboro, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at North Duplin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mount Olive, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Dudley, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Wendell, NC
  • Conference: Quad County 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pitt County Games Today

The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Richlands, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Snow Hill, NC
  • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Bethel, NC
  • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmville Central High School at Washington High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Washington, NC
  • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bertie High School at Gates County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gatesville, NC
  • Conference: Four Rivers 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Bethel, NC
  • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

