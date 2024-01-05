North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the John Paul II Catholic High School vs. Wayne Country Day School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
John Paul II Catholic High School is away from home versus Wayne Country Day School at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5.
John Paul Cath. vs. Wayne Country Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wayne County Games Today
Arendell Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Pitt County Games Today
The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bertie High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
