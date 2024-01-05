Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
Can we count on Jaccob Slavin finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Slavin stats and insights
- In four of 38 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Slavin has no points on the power play.
- Slavin's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:19
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
