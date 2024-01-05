Iredell County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Iredell County, North Carolina today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Stephens High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Lincoln Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Denver, NC
- Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
