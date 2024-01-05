The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4, on a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena. The game on Friday, January 5 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

The Hurricanes' offense has scored 38 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 25 goals. A total of 38 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into 15 power-play goals (39.5%). They are 6-1-3 in those contests.

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Friday's hockey contest.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Hurricanes 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 21-13-4 overall and 4-4-8 in overtime matchups.

Carolina is 7-5-2 (16 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes are 20-5-2 in the 27 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 42 points).

In the 13 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 8-5-0 to record 16 points.

In the 29 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 17-9-3 (37 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 4-2-1 (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 4th 33.3 Shots 27.8 28th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 4th 27.27% Power Play % 13.73% 28th 8th 83.06% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 13th

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

