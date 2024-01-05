Having won four straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes Capitals 2-1 (F/SO) WAS

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.

The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (129 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 35 15 28 43 22 17 54% Seth Jarvis 38 13 14 27 13 24 43.6% Martin Necas 38 9 17 26 13 14 34.7% Michael Bunting 37 9 17 26 18 12 35.3% Brady Skjei 38 6 18 24 13 16 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 104 goals given up (2.9 per game) is eighth in the league.

The Capitals have 85 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 20 goals over that time.

Capitals Key Players