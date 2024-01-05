Miles Bridges is one of the players to watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Chicago Bulls (15-21) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) at United Center.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI+

BSSE, NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets won their most recent game against the Kings, 111-104, on Tuesday. Terry Rozier led the way with 34 points, and also had three boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 34 3 6 1 2 3 Miles Bridges 27 5 3 1 2 3 P.J. Washington 17 4 4 1 0 3

Hornets Players to Watch

Rozier provides the Hornets 24.1 points, 3.8 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bridges' averages on the season are 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.

P.J. Washington averages 13.4 points, 5.3 boards and 2.3 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Brandon Miller's averages for the season are 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Hornets get 12.7 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 18.2 6.8 3.1 0.9 0.8 1.9 Terry Rozier 19.5 3.5 5.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 Nick Richards 10.2 8.3 1.3 0.6 1.2 0.0 P.J. Washington 11.0 4.7 1.8 1.1 0.3 1.3 Brandon Miller 12.1 2.5 1.8 0.4 0.4 1.8

