Terry Rozier is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets play at United Center on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Rozier is averaging 24.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Rozier has dished out 7.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Friday's over/under.

Rozier's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 20.5 points prop total set for Miles Bridges on Friday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (7.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Bridges has averaged three assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Bridges' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.