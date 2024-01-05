Hornets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (15-21) take on the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.
Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-8.5
|224.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 20 games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 230.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has a 14-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hornets have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Charlotte has won two of its 14 games, or 14.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|15
|41.7%
|109.3
|219.3
|112.1
|232.7
|221.8
|Hornets
|20
|62.5%
|110
|219.3
|120.6
|232.7
|229.2
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Hornets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).
- The Hornets' 110 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 9-7 against the spread and 7-9 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.
Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|14-18
|8-8
|17-15
|Bulls
|17-19
|0-0
|18-18
Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Hornets
|Bulls
|110
|109.3
|27
|28
|9-7
|6-0
|7-9
|5-1
|120.6
|112.1
|25
|9
|2-0
|8-5
|1-1
|9-4
