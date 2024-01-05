The Chicago Bulls (15-21) match up with the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Bulls matchup.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-8.5) 224.5 -350 +280 FanDuel Bulls (-8.5) 222 -360 +290

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls' -102 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 109.3 points per game (28th in the NBA) while giving up 112.1 per outing (ninth in the league).

The Hornets have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (posting 110 points per game, 27th in league, while giving up 120.6 per outing, 25th in NBA) and have a -337 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 219.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 232.7 combined points per game, 8.2 more points than this contest's total.

Chicago has covered 17 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.

Charlotte is 14-18-0 ATS this year.

Hornets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Bulls +50000 +20000 -

