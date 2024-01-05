Haywood County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Haywood County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Haywood County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haywood Christian Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Spruce Pine, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.