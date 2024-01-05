Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Harnett County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School