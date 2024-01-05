Greene County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Greene County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
