North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Gramercy Christian School vs. Wilmington Christian Academy Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Wilmington Christian Academy will host Gramercy Christian School on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gramercy Chr. vs. Wilmington Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Wilmlington, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other New Hanover County Games Today
Coastal Christian High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Carteret County Games Today
Havelock High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carteret High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.