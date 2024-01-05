North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Fuquay-Varina High School vs. Southeast Raleigh High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
There is a matchup between Greater Neuse River 4A teams in Raleigh, NC on Friday, January 5 (starting at 6:30 PM ET), with Southeast Raleigh High School hosting Fuquay-Varina High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fuquay-Varina vs. SE Raleigh Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wake County Games Today
Cary High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School at Apex High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex Friendship High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Broughton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Raleigh Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Springs High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raleigh Charter High School at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wake Academy at Clover Garden School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Conference: Central Tar Heel 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.