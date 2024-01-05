If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Franklin County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Franklinton High School at Bunn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bunn, NC

Bunn, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Granville Central High School at Louisburg High School