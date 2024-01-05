Edgecombe County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Edgecombe County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perquimans High School at North East Carolina Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarboro High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamston, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
