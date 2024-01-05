North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the East Wilkes High School vs. Elkin High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Elkin High School will host East Wilkes High School in Northwest 1A play on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Wilkes vs. Elkin Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Elkin, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Surry County Games Today
Millennium Charter Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilkes Central High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Wilkes County Games Today
Wilkes Central High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.