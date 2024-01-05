North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Eastern Guilford High School vs. Rockingham County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET, Rockingham County High School will host Eastern Guilford High School in a clash between Mid-State 3A teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
E. Guilford vs. Rockingham Co. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Rockingham County Games Today
West Stokes High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Guilford County Games Today
Millennium Charter Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell Academy at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grimsley High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragsdale High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
