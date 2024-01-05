Durham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Durham County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Durham School of the Arts
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.