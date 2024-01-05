Will Dmitry Orlov Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
In the upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Dmitry Orlov to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Orlov stats and insights
- Orlov has scored in one of 38 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Orlov has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Orlov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.7%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 104 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Orlov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
